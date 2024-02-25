Do Millennials Age The Same Way Previous Generations Do? One Person Has A Theory Why They Don’t. – ‘I don’t give my energy away.’
by Laura Lynott
If only we could all tap into the fountain of youth, but what if one generation is getting more than its fair share of that elixir.
TikToker @jessgreenwood) asked the question: “Have you noticed how millennials don’t seem to be aging quite like the generations before? I have a theory about this: First of all I’m almost 40 and I get told all the time that I don’t look my age.”
I wonder would she mind if I said she does NOT look her age…
She added: “What if I do look my age? What if what we’re used to seeing as normal aging is actually the result of patriarchal oppression and the literal draining of life force energy from women. What if what we’re used to seeing as normal aging is because women are exhausted?.”
Now, that’s an interesting question! Have women been doing too much!
She continued: “They’ve had their feminine energy literally crushed and stifled. What if this new youthfulness that we’re starting to see is because women are pushing back and taking up space. And what if the reason that I don’t look 40 is because I have protected my energy. I’ve protected my energy by remaining single and celibate. I don’t give my energy away and I’m very adamant around about not having people around me who drain me.”
@jessgreenwood is posing such a vital question about how women struggled and suffered in previous generations and that’s certainly true.
Watch the full clip here:
@jessrgreenwood
Disclaimer: remaining single/celibate isn’t the only way to protect yourself. It’s just what I chose to do. #feminineenergy #aging
Here’s what people thought of the clip and age theory:
Ha!
Love this!
Go Gen X!
Talk to me in 20 years…
If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!