Dog Owner Hires A Psychic Pet Detective And Started A $20,000 GoFundMe To Find Her Lost Puppers
by Matthew Gilligan
Allllll righty, then!
Sorry, I had to…
All I could think of when I heard about this story was Jim Carrey running around like a madman playing Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.
Here’s what happened: a dog named Rosie got loose from a pet sitter in Central Park in New York and ran away, so the dog’s owner, a woman named Shira, hired an “Intuitive Pet Tracker” named Jim Tierney.
And Shira created a GoFundMe page to raise $20,000 to pay Mr. Tierney and for a reward for finding Rosie.
As of this writing, the $20,000 goal had been surpassed.
A woman named Lucy shared a video on TikTok and talked about the story. Lucy said that Mr. Tierney says he uses “clairvoyance” to track lost pets and that he charges $300 a day for his services.
In an email interview, Mr. Tierney said, “All of the money that was raised is not going solely to me,” he wrote. “There was gear that had to be purchased due to the vast amount of space we are dealing with in Central Park.”
He added, “I travel in and out of the city an hour away. Gas, tolls, tickets, batteries, food for feeding stations, camera subscriptions based on how much data is being used. After all is said and done, I get to keep about half of that.”
Mr. Tierney also said, “The job requires walking through the park at night (as this cannot be done during the day), sometimes in the woods in areas that you wouldn’t find too many people walking into, setting cameras high up on trees using a ladder. To remove the eleven cameras and reposition them based on sightings takes 4.5 hours. It’s very physically and mentally taxing.”
Let’s hope that pooch gets home safe!
Check out the video.
@lostwithlucy
the reward is now $6K so go have a look i guess #ues
Here’s how people reacted.
This viewer thinks this could’ve been prevented.
Another person pointed out something interesting…
And this person thinks they’re getting ripped off.
People are weird…
I hope they find that pooch!
