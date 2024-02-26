Employee Follows Coworker’s Request Despite Their Warning, So They Promptly Crash The Whole System
by Addison Sartino
Technology and stubbornness don’t mix well.
This man took to Reddit to share his experience.
A number of years back I worked for a company that was on a company wide migration of most office documents to SharePoint. It worked great for things like shared documents/sheets/contracts.
But our department worked with large datasets.
(Note: Datasets are not included in the list of things SharePoint works well with).
You can see where this is going.
One day the project manager of one of the projects I was on asked me via email to upload everything I had on the project to SharePoint. This is a real pain because there’s tons of files, and I’d rather not .
Despite warning the man’s warning, his coworker was persistent.
“Everything? Are you absolutely sure? There’s a lot!”
He was sure. He wanted everything.
So everything he got. Many thousands of data files, terabytes worth of stuff.
As anticipated, the system could not handle the dataset.
I get a frantic call from IT: “It wasn’t meant for this!”
I tell them to talk to the project manager. They ask why and I just forward his email with the instruction to upload everything.
Minutes later a company wide email goes out saying SharePoint is for documents and spreadsheets only!
Reddit users empathized with the writer in multiple ways.
One person blamed the Project Manager and the system.
Another person shared in their hatred for Sharepoint.
This reader had a list of disappointments with Sharepoint as well.
Welp! Looks like I won’t be using Sharepoint anytime soon!
If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · data, IT, malicious compliance, picture, project management, reddit, sharepoint, tech, top