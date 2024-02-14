Family Discovered A Venomous Snake In Their Fridge’s Water Dispenser
by Trisha Leigh
Of all the things that could magically fall out of my refrigerator, I think “venomous snake” would be nearly last on my list.
If I had such a list. Maybe I should make one.
Anyway, that’s exactly what really happened to this unsuspecting family.
Of course, for better or worse, this is the kind of fridge magic you can expect in Australia.
Gail Auricht was hanging out in her outdoor kitchen in Adelaide Hills on January 13th when she heard a hissing from her fridge. She registered the sound but thought it was likely an air compressor.
This was in my friend’s fridge yesterday.
To make it worse her son was bitten by a venomous snake when he was just 6 years old so this was extremely traumatic for her. pic.twitter.com/uGHNnlACP3
— Gillian Fennell (@stationmum101) January 11, 2024
It was not.
Instead it was a 31-inch long red-bellied black snake – potentially harmful, but in general calm if not provoked.
Gail did not provoke the snake and her neighbor called a snake catcher.
I assume all Australians have one on speed dial.
Red-bellied black snakes typically snack on frogs, eggs, small mammals, and even other snakes. They’re common in Eastern Australia and have glossy black backs and bright underbellies (obviously).
If you do provoke one and are bitten, you might experience some unpleasant symptoms but death (in a human) is all but unheard of.
Gail told the local ABC affiliate that the snake appeared stuck as he tried to get out through the dispenser.
“I could only see the bottom half of the snake at first sighting, and it was using a lot of force because it was managing to pull the door which was setting the fridge alarm off.”
Simon Hempel, the snake wrangler who came to help the guy (or girl) out said it was likely looking for a respite from the head, which has been oppressive in recent weeks.
“I’ve been doing it for 25 years – I’ve caught them under fridges but never up in the dispenser. That will probably be the one and only. I would say. I don’t think I’ll ever get one in there again.”
The snake was extracted safe and sound and relocated away from humans – as far as that’s possible, these days.
If you don’t want to deal with wildlife in your home remember to keep your doors and windows closed, to store your food and rubbish securely, and don’t try to handle them yourself.
Unless it’s an opossum.
Just try to stop me.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.