Family Members Lean On Successful Golden Child’s Money, So They Decided To Teach Them A Lesson And Refused To Pay
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m gonna say right off the bat that this story is pretty outrageous.
And you’ll see what I mean in a minute when you read the story that this person wrote on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.
Check out what they had to say and see if you think they’re wrong about this situation.
AITA for not wanting to pay for a huge dinner?
“I’m pretty successful especially in comparison to my family. I also travel quite a bit for work.
They’re generous with their money.
When I do come into town I try and meet everyone and usually go out to a few dinners. Because of the income disparity I almost always pay for my family. Sometimes I splurge and take them out to a really nice place but usually it’s just outback or something. I do let them pay every once in a while when it’s a quick, cheap meal so they don’t feel bad.
I have no issue with this and love helping my family ( I handle family vacation, bought mom a car etc) so I feel like I’m very generous with them.
I was coming back into town for the holidays but couldn’t stay long this time. My mom said everyone wanted to see me and planned a dinner.
Hmmm…
After I got into town I had a text from my mom from a few hours earlier (no signal on plane) to meet at a really high end steakhouse. I was a bit uneasy about it because I always initiate more expensive meals but rolled with it.
I show up at the restaurant to find a huge party. My mom, stepdad, grandparents, cousins, neighbors etc. Usually our family dinners are 6 people roughly. I don’t have much family and very few I’m close to. This was almost 20 people.
They were about to find out something unexpected.
I didn’t think much of it and ordered dinner. Then the neighbor of my grandmother, whom I’ve only ever waved to, offered a toast to me for being so generous and taking everyone out to dinner.
I looked at my mom who was beet red. Appetizers came out at this exact moment. I had assumed some version of a Dutch meal since so many people were there. I immediately said “I’m not paying for dinner”.
They’d had enough of this.
I quickly looked around. Everyone had drinks. They ordered a ton of appetizers and everyone had steaks. This places steaks all are 80-250 per person. Quick math said this was going to be a 4k dinner easy.
I got up, threw a $100 on the table and left.
My phone was blowing up, I turned it off and went to bed and left the next day without saying bye. I didn’t handle it well bet actually felt used. I also told my mother I would stop sender her monthly allowance going forward.
I know I’m NTA with the dinner but more concerned about my reaction.”
Sounds like folks got pretty mad at them about this.
But they had their reasons!
