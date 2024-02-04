February 3, 2024 at 7:33 pm

Family Members Lean On Successful Golden Child’s Money, So They Decided To Teach Them A Lesson And Refused To Pay

by Matthew Gilligan

I’m gonna say right off the bat that this story is pretty outrageous.

And you’ll see what I mean in a minute when you read the story that this person wrote on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.

Check out what they had to say and see if you think they’re wrong about this situation.

AITA for not wanting to pay for a huge dinner?

“I’m pretty successful especially in comparison to my family. I also travel quite a bit for work.

They’re generous with their money.

When I do come into town I try and meet everyone and usually go out to a few dinners. Because of the income disparity I almost always pay for my family. Sometimes I splurge and take them out to a really nice place but usually it’s just outback or something. I do let them pay every once in a while when it’s a quick, cheap meal so they don’t feel bad.

I have no issue with this and love helping my family ( I handle family vacation, bought mom a car etc) so I feel like I’m very generous with them.

I was coming back into town for the holidays but couldn’t stay long this time. My mom said everyone wanted to see me and planned a dinner.

Hmmm…

After I got into town I had a text from my mom from a few hours earlier (no signal on plane) to meet at a really high end steakhouse. I was a bit uneasy about it because I always initiate more expensive meals but rolled with it.

I show up at the restaurant to find a huge party. My mom, stepdad, grandparents, cousins, neighbors etc. Usually our family dinners are 6 people roughly. I don’t have much family and very few I’m close to. This was almost 20 people.

They were about to find out something unexpected.

I didn’t think much of it and ordered dinner. Then the neighbor of my grandmother, whom I’ve only ever waved to, offered a toast to me for being so generous and taking everyone out to dinner.

I looked at my mom who was beet red. Appetizers came out at this exact moment. I had assumed some version of a Dutch meal since so many people were there. I immediately said “I’m not paying for dinner”.

They’d had enough of this.

I quickly looked around. Everyone had drinks. They ordered a ton of appetizers and everyone had steaks. This places steaks all are 80-250 per person. Quick math said this was going to be a 4k dinner easy.

I got up, threw a $100 on the table and left.

My phone was blowing up, I turned it off and went to bed and left the next day without saying bye. I didn’t handle it well bet actually felt used. I also told my mother I would stop sender her monthly allowance going forward.

I know I’m NTA with the dinner but more concerned about my reaction.”

Here’s what folks had to say about this.

One person was surprised by what happened here.

Another person said they’re NTA.

This individual said these people don’t sound too classy.

Another reader said this was disrespectful.

And one person said they’re NTA and their mom needs to apologize.

Sounds like folks got pretty mad at them about this.

But they had their reasons!

