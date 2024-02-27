Former Car Dealership Employee Reveals The Info You Need When Buying A Car. – ‘There are a lot of games that are played.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Most car salesmen have pretty bad reputations, but the guy you’re about to hear from is trying to change that perception.
He posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how to NOT get ripped off when buying a new car.
He told viewers, “There are a lot of games that are played.”
He also said that the industry is a “manipulation of people and numbers.”
The man said people shouldn’t say they have a trade-in and that they should “start hammering on the actual price of the vehicle, not the payment” so they can get the price lowered by the salesperson.
He advised viewers to let them know they have a trade-in only after a price has been set for a new car.
He said, “It’s a really simple tactic but it works well. You will get the actual vehicle that they’ve committed to for the price and then get a real number on your vehicle.”
