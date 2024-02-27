February 27, 2024 at 12:44 pm

Former Car Dealership Employee Reveals The Info You Need When Buying A Car. – ‘There are a lot of games that are played.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@the_cryptokeeper

Most car salesmen have pretty bad reputations, but the guy you’re about to hear from is trying to change that perception.

He posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how to NOT get ripped off when buying a new car.

Source: TikTok/@the_cryptokeeper

He told viewers, “There are a lot of games that are played.”

He also said that the industry is a “manipulation of people and numbers.”

The man said people shouldn’t say they have a trade-in and that they should “start hammering on the actual price of the vehicle, not the payment” so they can get the price lowered by the salesperson.

Source: TikTok/@the_cryptokeeper

He advised viewers to let them know they have a trade-in only after a price has been set for a new car.

He said, “It’s a really simple tactic but it works well. You will get the actual vehicle that they’ve committed to for the price and then get a real number on your vehicle.”

Source: TikTok/@the_cryptokeeper

Check out his video.

@the_cryptokeeper

Pro tip for those looking to buy a new vehicle. #sales #money #cars

♬ Paris – Else

Here’s how folks reacted.

One person thinks they know the trick.

Source: TikTok/@the_cryptokeeper

Another individual did this and said the car folks weren’t happy.

Source: TikTok/@the_cryptokeeper

And this person doesn’t think folks should go to dealerships at all.

Source: TikTok/@the_cryptokeeper

Thank you, sir!

We’ll all keep that advice in mind!

