‘Free hotel rooms, food, show tickets and more.’ – Ex-Casino Employee Shares The Tips To Get Tons Of Freebies In Las Vegas
by Matthew Gilligan
A woman named Jen was nice enough to share her Vegas insider tips in a video on TikTok for everyone. She said, “I’m going to tell you a Las Vegas secret so that you never pay for a hotel room again.”
Jen said you have to sign up for a free loyalty card at a hotel or resort’s Players Club and she added, “Each major chain has one and you only need to do it once per chain. So, once for Caesars Entertainment, once for MGM rewards, once for Wynn and so on.”
Jen recommended that people put $100 on their Players Card and then cash out after gambling for 15 minutes. She said that you’ll then get return marketing offers after 90 days, including offers for free hotel stays.
Her caption reads, “Las Vegas travel hack to get free hotel rooms, food, show tickets and more. The only way to avoid resort fees & parking charges is with a loyalty players card.”
Las Vegas travel hack to get free hotel rooms, food, show tickets and more. The only way to avoid resort fees & parking charges is with a loyalty players card. #vegas #lasvegas #vegasstarfish #vegashack #vegastravel #vegashotels #vegaslocal #vegasexperience #vivalasvegas #vegasonabudget
