Frustrated Retail Worker Points Out Weird Pricing Glitch In Sam’s Club System That Confuses Customers. – ‘But what do I know? I’m just a lowly self-checkout person.’
by Laura Lynott
It’s great when someone in retail actually cares about the customer.
But this Sam’s Club worker went above and beyond to contact her bosses over a pricing issue that could really confuse folks.
@ginabeena27 made a viral TikTok and told viewers that she’d thought about the issue for around a year before trying to call corporate and then posting a frustrated video.
She added: “I don’t even care because I’ve been asking to be put on the phone with corporate forever…”
The retail worker showed the camera Liquid IV that should have been discounted from $28.98 to $20.98. But when she scanned it, the product came up as $28.98.
A sign on the bottom of the screen noted that savings would appear on the next screen. However, it seemed the numbers didn’t stack up at the end.
The final screen read “$20.98 – $8 = $20.98,” which she said did not make sense. “But what do I know? I’m just a lowly self-checkout person,” she added.
She also claimed the company wanted its staff to encourage customers to get store credit cards. That was a difficult task when there were issues with the self checkouts, she said.
She said the card readers “suck” and the staff couldn’t do split payments. While she also added that customers couldn’t use cash to pay at the self-service.
In a message to corporate, she added: “If anyone at corporate hears this, please fix this and also give me a raise.”
It’s impressive that this retail worker really cares for the customers!
Watch the full clip here:
@ginabeena27
Someone at corporate @ me thnx #samsclub #instantsavings #scanandgo #selfcheckout #retail #customerservice #rant #customersbelike #customerserviceproblems #retailproblems #retaillife #fyp #funny
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
This retail worker’s won the hearts of the public!
Big thanks for the great customer service!