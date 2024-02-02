‘Get the bottle out as soon as possible.’ – Bartender Shares What Really Happens When Customers Order Bottle Service
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you ever ordered bottle service at a bar or a club?
I have not…and I don’t think I ever will…
HOWEVER, some high rollers out there like to order bottle service and today we’re going to get a little bit of inside info about how this process works from a worker named Kailee.
She posted a video on TikTok and broke down the process.
Kailee said that she gets a text from the host to tell the bottle girls that she’s bringing something to a group upstairs. The bottle girls will go meet the people at the table and they hold a credit card and an ID for the person responsible in an envelope.
The bottle girls take the order and the table for the group will already have mixers and juices.
Kailee said, “You always want to get the bottle out as soon as possible. Typically no longer than five minutes.”
She said that when the bottle is finally brought out, one girl will hold it up while the other workers hold pom poms and sparklers to make a scene out of it.
Kailee added that she always serves the women first.
She talked about the bottle mark-up and said, “A lot of these people are paying $500 for Tito’s. A lot of people don’t realize that when you do bottle service, you are paying for the experience. You want people in the club to see you flexing your money. You want pretty girls dressed in cute little outfits to pour your drinks.”
Kailee also said that the hardest part of her job is making sure that she keeps the lid of the bottle so customers don’t try to sneak bottles of booze out.
