Girl With ADHD Scores A Victory Against Her Condition And Orders Room Service For The First Time
We love a heart-warming success story.
Even one as simple as this.
Because when you have any number of spectral versions of autism, life is hard.
And you gotta celebrate those little victories when you have them.
Even something as simple as picking up the phone and ordering room service can be a battle.
One girl named Paige on TikTok won the battle.
And the war.
Her the spoils of war looked absolutely delicious too.
She starts the video explaining what she’s trying to do.
“I’ve never called the hotel or asked for room service before”
Ok, well we all gotta start somewhere!
“…and I’m autistic. So this is, this is weird,” she admits to the camera.
Then she bravely picks up that phone and hits *
What seems like such a mundane, quick phone call to a lot of us, is a massive win for her!
Wracked with nerves, hand over her mouth, she makes the call.
The part that sent her reeling, though she handled so well, was this part of the convo:
“Would you like anything to drink?”
Hey she nailed it! And look at that setup!
You gotta see the whole funny interaction here:
Let’s see what folks thought of her job well done.
Hey here’s something I didn’t realize was a thing: “masking!”
She’s ordering room service EVERY time now.
