Goodwill Forbids Employees From Shopping At Their Store, So Worker Sends Her Dad To Buy Her A Garfield Plushie. It Ends Up Getting Her Fired.
by Ryan McCarthy
Personally, I never like to go to my place of employment when I don’t have to.
I don’t think I’ve eaten at the restaurant I served at once in the five years since I worked there.
But it would be a whole different issue altogether, if I wasn’t ALLOWED to eat there!
Well that’s the problem TikTok user @adore.esme.now ran into when a Garfield plushie caught her eye at the Goodwill she worked at.
To get around a rule preventing her to shop at her own store, she sent her Dad in to buy the Monday-hating cat for her, but it end up costing her her job!
Check it out!
Esme’s video starts with her outside of Goodwill, watching her Father pay the cashier for his purchase: A Giant Garfield Plushie.
But the situation isn’t that simple.
Esme actually works at that Goodwill, and her father is buying the giant Garfield plush for her!
Esme couldn’t buy the infamous lasagna loving cat for herself because of a stipulation in her contract which forbids employees from buying merchandise at their own store.
Goodwill’s website confirms this, saying that while their employees are “encouraged to shop at Goodwill, they cannot shop at stores where they have been in the backroom.”
They say this is to discourage dishonesty in their employees, as then workers could intentionally lower the price on items that they intend on buying.
But in a duet to her original TikTok, Esme revealed that she had actually been let go from her job after they saw the video!
She captions her follow up “Goodwill just fired me for violating their no shopping policy.”
And the cherry on the cake is that she’s wearing her Goodwill uniform in the video! Yikes!
The good thing is Esme doesn’t seem too broken up about her firing, dancing around her room with the beloved Garfield plush that cost her her job!
Check out the video:
@adore.esme.now
#duet with @esme adore im being so fr #garfield #goodwill
However people in the comments were quick to point out that Esme probably hadn’t been fired for breaking the no-shopping policy, but rather posting about breaking the policy on her social media!
Other people were too focused on Goodwill having such a ridiculous rule in the first place.
This user wondered how the rule makes any sense considering Goodwill got it for free in the first place!
And this commenter said neither her nor her family was allowed to shop at Goodwill once she was hired!
I hope that Garfield plush was worth her job, but from the way she’s dancing I’d say to her it definitely is!
Good for you Esme, who needs Goodwill anyways! Not you and Garfield!
Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were travelling for business.