‘He rips the cable from the computer while making eye contact with me.’ – Woman’s Brother Ejected An External Hard Drives Before Unplugging It And Was Disastrous
I learned this lesson the hard way a long time ago…
But seeing this video was a nice reminder!
A woman named Gillian posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how important it is to take the proper steps to protect the information on external hard drives…or else something like this might happen.
Gillian was obviously upset in her video and she talked about happened to her information from the video game The Sims, “I download everything onto this hard drive and I’m like ‘Oh my god this is going so great.'” It takes me nine ******* hours because I have every single game pack and expansion pack.”
She said she was playing the video game on her brother’s computer: “I go into his room with the hard drive and I’m like ‘Hey, can you give me like two seconds so I can just get the files off of your computer and get them on my hard drive real fast?'”
Her brother insisted on doing it himself and Gillian said, “I’m watching him move the files over and I very politely lean in and I’m like ‘Hey can you just make sure you like eject the hard drive? Like I know you know to do that but can you just make sure that you eject the hard drive?'”
She continued, “He goes ‘Whatever,’ and he rips the cable from the computer while making eye contact with me. I’m like ‘Why would you do that? I just asked you to eject it,’ and he’s like ‘It’ll be fine you don’t have to eject stuff.'”
Well, you probably know by now that Gillian’s brother was WRONG and everything on her hard drive was wiped out because of her brother’s ignorance.
Check out the video.
@gi11withag
Cried before filiming this, cried after filiming this, and will be crying myself to sleep tonight #thesims4 #girlrage #weaponizedincompentence
Gillian posted a follow-up video and said her brother wasn’t sorry about the incident and that she’ll wait for the universe to exact revenge on him.
@gi11withag
Replying to @Gillian i am a woman in stem, and i can follow ste by step directions 😎 #thesims4 #girlrage #weaponizedincompentence
Here’s how people reacted.
