Her Daughter Kept Wanting Mom’s Help Last Minute, So When She Asked For Her To Pay For A Trip Mom Finally Put Her Foot Down
by Trisha Leigh
Raising kids is no joke, and it’s definitely not for the faint of heart (or weak of mind). .
Once they’re teenagers, the tightropes we walk get thinner than ever.
OP’s daughter struggles to be responsible at school.
I 37f have a daughter Mia 15f. Mia is very forgetful/irresponsible when it comes to school.
She is barely on time/late to school most days even though we live a 10 minute walk away.
She will do homework last minute and often ask for extensions with work.
She had a tendency to remind me to pay for school related things like lunch money, just before I’m going to bed, or that she needs to take something into school so can we run to the store and quickly get it.
After being called a pushover, she gave her daughter an ultimatum.
Last month, I went on a wild goose chase to help Mia locate ingredients for her home econ class, after she told me at half 10 she needs xyz ingredients and she just checked the fridge and we don’t have it.
She was reading the ingredients of an email, and when I saw it was dated a week prior, got annoyed Mia couldn’t have told me before when we did the big food shop for the family.
I told her the next time she needs something for school to tell me the day she gets told or the day after latest, or I will not be helping her out.
And she followed through, even though it meant her daughter missing out on a big event.
My husband has stopped helping Mia with her last minute requests and calls me a pushover for helping her out, but when she asked today to put down the deposit for a school trip I put my foot down.
Mia has known since the start of the school year she had a school trip to Germany. Her school sent an email out two months ago asking for deposits for kids to secure their place on trip. It’s is about 150, and Mia asked me today to pay as the deadline is midnight or she may not be able to go.
I reminded her what I said last time about deadlines and organisation and as she chose to tell me last minute I will not be paying for her deposit. She got upset as all her friends from history class are going.
I told Mia that she can pay herself from her savings as she has a part time job, which is more than enough to cover her deposit, but she wanted to save up to buy a new game console.
I told her to pick if she wanted to go on the trip or get a new game console and she called me an AH, and now I’m wondering if I’m being unreasonable. My husband is on my side but my youngest said it was mean and Mia is very upset with me.
Does Reddit think she chose the wrong moment to stand her ground? Let’s find out!
The top comment says it’s past time she pay for her own mistakes.
This person does think they should help her with organization, though.
But this commenter thinks everyone kind of sucks.
They think OP and her husband need to be doing more.
Overall, there’s a lot of sympathy for the kid.
This is such a hard one, really.
It hurts your heart to do the “right” thing sometimes.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.