Her Mother-In-Law Has Been Treating A Bride Horribly, So She’s Threatening To Cut Off Communication And Cancel The Wedding
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, that sounds pretty extreme!
Not talking to your mother-in-law AND canceling your wedding?!?!
Wow!
But this woman must have her reasons, right?
Let’s see what’s going on in this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page…
AITA for refusing to speak to MIL and cancelling our wedding?
“I (f35) and fiancé (m30) are considering cancelling our wedding and eloping instead because of MIL
MIL has never tried to have a positive relationship with me. She makes sure I’m not included in conversations, belittles my achievements & talks down to me.
Her MIL is a real pain in the ***…
Things escalated when I was planning fiancés 30th. MIL fought me on every detail and accused me of not knowing my fiancé at all. (I planned a golf weekend away for him and his family) he loves golf.
Fiancé confronted MIL and asked why she doesn’t like me? MIL admitted she doesn’t like me. Doesn’t like my partner driving me to his family events, didn’t like it took me a month to find employment when I moved to a different town to be with fiancé. Fiancé receives calls and texts from MIL daily. If he doesn’t respond, she blames me.
Fiancé told her if she doesn’t stop this behaviour toward me he will no longer speak with her.
I agreed to meet with MIL to smooth things over and try to move forward. MIL never took me up on it. But things seemed ok for a time.
Fast forward to fiancés brother’s wedding.
Wedding day arrives and we were to be at the venue at 4pm. Five minutes to 2pm fiancé receives call from MIL saying the family photo shoot is in 5 minutes. We hadn’t been told of a family photo shoot? MIL demands we arrive at 2pm for it.
Things got weird.
We frantically get ready and arrive at the house where the wedding was. There was never a photo shoot planned. MIL comes out in her pjs and tries to hand me suit shirts to iron. I refused.
MIL snaps at me asking where my son is. He was never coming. He’s at the hotel. MIL continues stating everyone thought he would be there. I respond he was never coming and we RSVP just us. She has been told multiple times he wasn’t coming.
The ceremony is over & I started to have guests come up to me asking where my son is. I don’t even know these peoples names. I tell them he’s at the hotel. Looks of disgust are thrown at me. My new friends stopped talking to me.
I realised these people were being told my son was at the hotel but not telling them how old he is (teenager)The wedding was a place of ridicule and disgust on me.
Things got uglier.
Christmas Day at MIL house. Her family scurry away from me on arrival, refusing to hug or greet me. One man, whom I had met once 2 years ago, aggressively accused me of leaving my son alone on Christmas Day. (Son was at fathers place this year). The rumour has continued and now not only does the MIL not like me, so do her family.
Time to show her who’s the boss!
I made up an excuse to announce the fact my son was a teenager whom just finished his first year of high school at the top of his class. Everyones jaw dropped. None of them knew he is a teen. MIL hurried out of the room.
Now fiancé wants to cancel wedding and elope because of MIL. Fiancé is demanding I speak with MIL one last time in order for him to cut her off.
AITA for not wanting to confront MIL and for cancelling the wedding?”
Let’s see what Reddit users had to say about this.
This reader said she’s NTA and they have some questions…
Another individual said she should just go ahead and elope.
This Reddit user said this is her fianceé’s fault.
One individual agreed she needs to elope.
And this person said she’s NTA but she shouldn’t cancel the wedding.
Hopefully, they can work it out…
Good luck to them!
