Here Are The Effects That Sunscreen Can Have On The Appearance Of Your Face And Neck
by Trisha Leigh
As kids and teenagers, you’re likely to think of sunscreen as that annoying thing your mom makes you put on before you’re released to summer fun.
One bad sunburn, though, is usually enough to drive home the point.
As someone who has reached middle age, the obvious effects of too much sun and not enough protection can be more than painful – they can be ugly and potentially life-threatening, as well.
The Journal of The European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology recently published a photo of a 92-year-old woman who used UV-protective moisturizer on her face, but skipped putting it on her neck.
The result is a stunning study in how this affects visible UV damage.
UV rays are capable of penetrating the skin’s layers and damaging our cells, leaving an obvious aging effect in their wake.
This is why areas of skin that are consistently exposed to the elements – face, neck, arms, and hands – will age more quickly than areas that are typically covered.
Sun exposure can also cause cumulative DNA damage, which is when the risks for skin cancer begin to increase.
Dr. Christian Posch, a specialist in skin cancer research, pointed out the parallels between aging and cancer risk in 2021.
“While it is unlikely that we can (or even should) aim at defeating human ageing for various reasons, modifiers of ageing will still be able to change both healthspan (the time we live without disease) and lifespan. After all, who would not agree to an additional 20-40 healthy years.”
We have all of the knowledge and products available to make a real difference in our ageing quality of life going forward.
“Such advancements will be realized by a significant reduction of age-related diseases including the prevention of cancers. Why? Because there is substantial overlap between the hallmarks of cancer and the hallmarks of ageing. Thus, addressing biological changes of ageing will also address prerequisites of cancerogenesis.”
Diet, lifestyle, and sunscreen are all components of preventing premature aging and fighting skin cancer.
That risk won’t ever be eliminated, but when you know better, you do better.
So keep that sunscreen on hand and use it every single day.
