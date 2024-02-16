Here’s How To Get A Free Flight If You Miss Your Plane. – ‘Most airlines have a flat tire policy.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you ever been running late for a flight and just didn’t make it in time?
If you have, you know the panic and disappointment that experience brings…
But today we’re in luck!
Because a TikTokker named Jake shared a video and offered a tip that you might want to keep in your back pocket for future use.
Jake said that there’s “one excuse you can give the airline that will let them put you on the next flight for free, or at least put you on the standby list.”
And then came the reveal…
Jake said, “Earlier today, I was running late for my flight because I had a flat tire. So I knew I wasn’t gonna make it. But fortunately, most airlines have a flat tire policy—American, Delta, United. … The agent, there’s actually a button on their computer that says ‘flat tire policy,’ and they will, for free of charge, move you to the next flight.”
I did not know that!
Jake added, “So next time you’re delayed because of a flat tire, use this trick. It could help you save you some money.”
Check out the video.
Here’s how people reacted.
Good to know.
Thank you, sir!
