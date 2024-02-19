His 11-Year-Old Niece Stole Something Precious To Him, But Her Father Says She’s Too Young To Apologize
by Trisha Leigh
Kids do dumb things. This is a fact that, while uncomfortable, is universally true.
Not only that, but every adult in the world must admit they know this, because once they were the kids doing dumb stuff.
OP and his husband had a shrine of sorts on their mantle.
My husband and I (gay couple) have a memorial shrine in our home, the urns and photos of both of our fathers and dog are displayed.
I kept a large paw shaped locket wrapped around my dogs urn, it was filled with a bit of his fur.
A sentimental piece went missing, and he learned his niece had “borrowed” it.
My brother, his wife and 2 kids came over for burgers and hot dogs, soon after I found the locket to be missing.
We searched everywhere, it was gone.
A few days later my brother calls at 9pm and I mentioned that the locket was missing. He casually mentions that he knows, his 11 year old had “borrowed” it.
He got it back and asked for an apology.
I demanded it back, that he gets off his butt and return it immediately. He said no, hes tired. I’m angry, go to his house and bang on the door until he opens it and TOSSED the locket at me.
It had been opened, my boys fur was missing from it.
I go home and get a call, apparently a neighbor saw me yelling at him and called the cops. So my brother is mad at me, yet still wants to get together for another BBQ.
I told him that he and his daughter will need to apologize to me and my husband, my brother refused.
Saying shes too young to understand that stealing is wrong and it would just traumatize and embarrass her.
Now, he’s not sure how far he should go to make sure he gets it.
My husband is super non confrontational and says I’m being a jerk for demanding an apology from a kid, that it won’t change anything. The fur is gone and nothing will bring it back.
My brother thinks I’m a jerk and 11 year olds dont understand that theft is wrong. I believe an apology is 100% needed, as she stole and damaged something precious to me.
So that’s where we are. I feel shitty about this and don’t know why. Yet I feel that I deserve a sincere apology.
So redditors, who sucks here?
I just bet Reddit has some good advice here.
The top comment says that and 11yo definitely knows stealing is wrong.
This person agrees someone needs to hold her accountable.
It’s ok – and necessary – for kids to be uncomfortable sometimes.
Either way, they definitely shouldn’t trust the kiddo again.
They think OP should speak to his niece directly.
I would be so upset in his shoes.
That said, there must be a path forward for the family members who are still on this earth.
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.