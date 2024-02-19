His Brother Told His Niece That Women Shouldn’t Be Educated, So Uncle Tells Her To Pursue Her Dreams Anyway
We have disagreements with family all of the time. Most of them are no big deal and easily resolved.
Sometimes, though, you have to walk away – family or not.
OP and his brother haven’t been close or even spoken in a long time.
I (42m) parted ways with my brother (42) a while ago based on differences of opinion, but he called me recently.
He saw a video of his daughter (16) “slandering and insulting” him on her friend’s podcast.
I parted ways with him when she was 5, and at that point she already liked me a lot more than him
Recently, his brother reached out to ask him to talk to his niece about her “disrespect.”
Apparently she had been going behind his back and hanging out with people he didn’t like for years.
He wanted me to talk to her about respect. Before I was about to talk to her, he showed me the clip from the podcast in question, and his daughter said.
“Oh yeah I f—— hate my dad. Trash human, no like. He’s kept me from learning about being a mechanic. He says a woman doesn’t need a degree, just an apron and a cookbook.”
Then he learned that disrespect was earned and sided with her.
I asked if he really behaved like that, and his answer boiled down to “Well, yeah.”
I said nothing, and waited until I met his daughter.
I told her: “Move out as soon as possible. Your father is an absolute fool, and I wish I’d been here to correct him. When you’ve escaped, I’ll support you as much as I can.”
Obviously her father had a bit of a blow-up. I said nothing and left as he seethed and called me an a——.
AITA?
