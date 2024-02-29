His Vegan Wife Told Him To Get A New Refrigerator To Store His Meat, So He Called Her Bluff And Went Through With It
by Matthew Gilligan
Oh, boy, this story is a doozy…
It comes to us from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page and it concerns a man and his wife whose veganism seems to be straining their relationship.
And now he wants to know if he’s out of line for what he did after she presented him with something of a challenge.
Read his story below and see where you stand.
AITA for taking advantage of the fridge and freezer my wife asked me to get for myself?
“My wife is vegan. She hadn’t been vegan the entire team we’ve been together, she became a vegan relatively recently.
Things are not going well…
At first it wasn’t really an issue. I would do my thing, she would do hers. But as time has gone on, she has taken more and more issue with my foodstuffs in the fridge.
She knows that converting me to veganism isn’t an option or something I would consider.
One day, after another comment about my stuff, I got relatively annoyed and sarcastically asked something along the lines of “what do you want me to do? Get another fridge” and she said she would, in fact want me to do that.
I was hesitant at first because it just sounded ridiculous to me, but my wife pounced on the idea.
Okay, if you say so!
Eventually I caved, figuring that I bought it up (however sarcastically) and she called my bluff.
I agreed to cut back on my stuff in the fridge while I was in the process of getting a new one. But I set up both a fridge and a freezer in the garage.
Anyways, since I had a bunch of extra fridge space, I’ve probably been eating a ton more meat.
I’d buy in bulk and freeze to save money instead of saving more space.
Uh oh…
My wife says I took advantage of her veganism and weaponized it against her.
But I figured if I have all this stuff that I got to accommodate her I may as well use it.
So am I the ******* here?”
Here’s how folks reacted on Reddit.
These two might need to go see a therapist.
Just my humble opinion…
