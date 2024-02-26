Hotels in Las Vegas Are Price Gouging Customers With Their Incredibly Expensive Minibars. – ‘$10 for a can of Diet Coke?!’
by Matthew Gilligan
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas…
And that includes your money!
People have been taking to TikTok lately to sound off about what they think are pretty unfair prices of items in minibars in Las Vegas hotels.
And hey, we get it…it’s Las Vegas and the town revolves around making money, but still…these prices are pretty extreme.
The first video you’re going to see comes from a woman who got a shock when she realized that she paid $12 for a bottle of water from her minibar.
She wrote in her caption, “So minibar prices are always crazy but I was expecting $8 for a small water, not $12?!?! And $10 for a can of diet coke?!?!”
That ain’t cheap!
Here’s the first video.
@dutchworld_americangirl
So mini bar prices are always crazy but i was expecting 8.00 for a small water, not 12?!?! And 10.00 for a can of diet coke?!?! #crazyprices #expensivelasvegas #lasvegasprices #lasvegas #thevenetianhotel
Another TikTokker weighed in and shared a brief video of a Fiji water bottle for a whopping $25.75.
@rleathern
Yes. USD $25.75 for a liter of water #lasvegas
And another person also posted a video and told viewers that his hotel minibar was charging a whole lot of cash for snack, candy, and water.
Take a look.
@uptin
Check out what people had to say about this.
Well, that’s not cool.
Avoid all minibars!
