Hubby Made Her A Birthday Latte With Essential Oils, But She Finds Out They’re Not Safe For Human Ingestion
by Matthew Gilligan
Some people are just clueless when it comes to the needs of others…
Or maybe the truth is that they just don’t really care all that much!
Either way, you’ll probably sympathize with the woman who wrote this story on Reddit.
But did she go too far?
Check out what she had to say…
AITA for freaking out at my husband’s “thoughtful gift?”
“Yesterday was my birthday.
My husband was getting on my case lately about buying too many peppermint mocha lattes from Starbucks.
For two days before my birthday, he is hyping up this gift he will give me first thing in the morning.
So he surprised me with a homemade peppermint mocha latte that he made.
These were a little bit different…
The twist is he made it with essential oils that some random lady at a health food sure assured him is okay.
I have a panic attack after he tells me he fed me essential oils.
I felt enraged when I look on the essential oil bottle and it clearly states it is for use in a humidifier.
This guy seems kind of clueless.
He didn’t even read the bottle before deciding to make me this “sweet gesture” with it.
I have never been interested in essential oils so he has no reason to think I’d want to ingest this.
He says he isn’t the ******* because how could he know a shopkeeper would lie…
AITA for blowing up and telling him I’m so disappointed?”
Here’s how Reddit users responded.
This person thinks she still needs to celebrate by herself.
Another reader said there are two things possibly going on here…
This person said she needs better standards when it comes to men.
Another reader had some thoughts about essential oil folks.
Yeah, I think this guy is lying.
Do better, fam!
