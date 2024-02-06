Husband Has Major Food Issues And Keeps Eating Everything In Sight, So She Refused To Let Him Eat What She Cooked
AITA for not letting my husband eat the food I cooked?
“My husband has food insecurity and over-eats even when he’s not hungry; out of fear of it all being eaten before he gets to taste it.
Every item of snacks/soda in this house that is bought is gone within a few days because he binges until it’s gone.
AND he has in the past told the kids they couldn’t have more dinner because there “wasn’t enough”, just so he could eat it later.
I was at work for that one. I did make him get therapy but it’s not doing much good because he doesn’t apply himself at all (thinks it’s pointless and refuses to do the steps they provide).
Today I bought stuff for lasagna and bought myself a big salad because I can’t eat red sauce.
Within an hour of being home he was already in the fridge asking if he could have my salad because he was starving.
I said no originally but he kept prying and said “c’mon, please? I will share it with you.”
I said “whatever” and walked off.
He left me 3 bites. I tossed it in the trash.
This was not even 10 minutes before I started cooking.
He said multiple times “I’m so full” or “now my belly hurts” or “I ate too much”. Which is common for him.
But I was still salty about it honestly.
So, I only made half a sheet pan of the lasagna, which would only feed the kids. Husband said he was “so full” anyways.
I give the kids their food 20 minutes later (I prep so cooking takes zero time at all). I tell them they can finish the pan off.
Well, my husband comes out and sees the lasagna and says “oooo, that’s what I’m talking about”.
I said “absolutely not.”
“You just ate my dinner and you were full 30 minutes ago. This is the kids food.”
I didn’t say this in front of the kids.
He says I’m a “royal *****” because he “needs” the lasagna and it’s going to “send him backwards” because now I’m “withholding food from him”.”
