‘I had no idea who I was talking to.’ – Woman Gets Treated Rudely At Jewelry Shop, So When Her Moms Hears About It She Says Go Back There And Tell Her Who She’s Related To
“Nepo baby” is just one of the many new buzzwords that have entered the popular lexicon as of late.
With the nepo being short for nepotism, a nepo baby refers to someone who receives opportunities because of their parents fame or influence.
Famous examples as of late include Zoë Kravitz, Maude Apatow, and even Dakota Johnson, who first appeared on screen alongside her Mother Melanie Griffin.
But while we usually think of nepo babies as strictly being celebrities, this user’s story of preferential treatment in a jewelry store shows that anyone can be a nepo baby!
Check it out!
@megruocco’s story starts off innocently enough, with a necklace she received as a Christmas gift.
However, the necklace didn’t quite fit right, and something that Meg hilariously attributed to her “girthy neck”. She wanted it to sit a little lower on her.
Since the necklace came from the store where Meg’s mom bought all of her jewelry, her Mom suggested going to the store and getting an extension on the chain.
So Meg went to the store the next day, and was told “Susan” would be right out to help her. But Susan offered her some less than stellar customer service!
Susan was quick to tell her that the chain’s clasp wasn’t real gold.
Meg said, that despite Susan’s snark, this wasn’t a problem, she was under no assumption that it had been anyway.
Meg tried to push on, asking if Susan could still extend the chain, but Susan scoffed at this.
“Adding a gold chain to the metal on this necklace would be like adding gold to a Timex instead of a Rolex!”
Well, excuse me! For the second time, Meg asked if the extension would be possible.
Susan responds she could, but it would be really expensive. She told Meg she would be better finding what she needed at Claire’s.
Feeling humiliated by Susan’s condescending attitude, Meg left, and when her mom asked how the appointment went, she was shocked to hear how her daughter had been treated.
Then her mom told Meg to go back and mention that she was her daughter, and see how Susan treated her.
When she went back, she was met with Susan’s terrible manners once again, but when she revealed who her Mom was, Susan became a whole new woman!
Suddenly Susan was able to offer a third option that she had failed to mention the day before: replacing the chain entirely with gold so that it was the length Meg wanted.
Now Susan was offering Meg complimentary coffee and snacks, and making small talk with her about where she lives.
Susan was even nice enough to tell Meg she hoped they could get her her necklace before she headed back to college. Was this even the same person as before?
Finally Susan thanked Meg for coming back in and told her, “When you came in yesterday, I had no idea who she was talking to.”
Clearly, or you wouldn’t have treated her like absolute garbage.
It’s crazy how quickly someone can change their tune when they realize they could potentially lose money, suddenly Susan was just the most helpful jewelry saleswoman there ever was!
Check out the video:
@megruocco
she ended the whole thing with “and i’d appreciate it if you left a review on our website!!” ???
TikTok was obsessed with Susan’s switch up, with many needing to know what power Meg’s mom had over her!
Many shared their own experiences as a mundane nepo baby.
And this user saw a chance to quote the iconic Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman.
This commenter said hopefully Susan learned her lesson, or she would be the one better suited to Claire’s!
And finally, this user shared her story as a reverse nepo baby!
What a satisfying end to this story, but if I’m being honest, it only made me want to rewatch Pretty Woman.
“Big mistake. Huge.”
