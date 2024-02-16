‘I might be too greedy for this.’- Woman Shares A Great Lifehack For Ordering Kids Meals
by Chris Allen
You had me at “if you’re single and you live alone”, and you’re talking about food.
My ears are of the elven variety now. Perked.
People are always looking for the next great deal when it comes to food.
And up until food delivery apps, to order a kids’ meal, you had to show that you had a child.
Well one TikToker named Ashley, is here to spill the…queso…about how to stretch that dollar even further.
“The top tier life hack if you’re single and live alone, is to not cook, it’s to eat kids’ meals”
She goes on to show an order she just picked up from Outback.
But it’s not just about ordering the cheaper kid’s meal.
As she explains, “…Outback is part of a group, and they have a rewards program where you earn a $5 reward…”
She then shows a few of the items that she ordered, and how their size is actually pretty impressive.
Holding up her kids-portioned drink she says, “…and this is one of the larger drinks that I get from a lot of restaurants.”
Check out her full breakdown here:
@thedisneygirlie
All of these meals are so great, its my favorite life hack and i’d get them even without a rewards program, but this makes it even better. #kidsmealconnoisseur #kidsmealsforadults #kidsmealstogo #ballinonabudget #financialguru #rewardsprograms #outback
Let’s see if people were enlightened by this kids meal tip.
One TikToker had to add on another restaurant that gives a great deal.
While another person chimed in that their kids’ burger was a steal!
This commenter just speaks for all of us, really.
A kids’ meal a day, keeps the…kids at bay?
