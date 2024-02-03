IT Department Is Told To Cut Their Budget, So They Make Sure The Pain Flows To All Other Departments
by Chris Allen
A short and sweet one for your perusal.
And it takes place in the Office Space.
Where IT managers and higher-ups battle for supremacy over a stretch of coveted land known as:
THE BUDGET.
Follow along as we dive into a story of IT’s monetary shots fired.
Where’s the budget?
Budget process for next FY just started at the company I work for.
As usual, management is pushing us to not increase costs (above inflation), so every department is trying to cut figures from their budget to make room for more stuff.
A pretty typical corporate situation…
IT decided to go MC and told everyone that they would only budget software licences that were used by more than one department in the company.
Otherwise, each department had to take care of their own licensing costs.
That kind of makes sense right?
But the thing is, while IT would still pay for Microsoft 365 licenses and the like, the really expensive apps are usually specialty stuff (accounting software, engineering software, etc).
Great job guys!
So IT just got congratulated on their budget reductions, and all other departments were left hanging out to dry.
Nevertheless, knowing how the corporate world works, I don’t think this will be the last I hear of this…
A win on the battlefield of budgets.
Let’s see what folks had to say:
One person applauded the austere measures.
While another person saw the flaws in the other departments’ reliance on IT’s own budgeting.
One Redditor only saw a lucky IT crew.
You can always count on IT to think outside the box.
Well done!
