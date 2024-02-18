‘It’s called juice jacking.’ – Traveller Warns That Public USB Charging Ports Can Put You At Risk For Data And Identity Theft
by Laura Lynott
Going to the airport is all about the excitement of a vacation to most people or the hustle and bustle of a busy work commute.
But for one TikToker, rather than time out or a work schedule to stick to, the first thing on her mind at the airport is the possibility of becoming a victim of crime!
@travelpiratesus is warning travelers about the potential risks of using a USB charging port slot at the airport. And who knew…
The FBI last year did indeed warn the public against using free public charging stations, stating criminals have managed to hack into the chargers and put malware or software onto phones, giving them access to devices.
The occurrence is often referred to as ‘juice jacking’ and the TikToker was keen to remind everyone about it.
She told her followers: “The FBI has issued a warning about airport charging stations!”
Basically, she warns to go near the charging points at airports or even the ones in furniture and wall sockets and outlets at hotels or in other public spots.
She adds: “So that right there, no, do not touch those,” she said. “Do not put your phone in those, do not charge your phone there, you will regret it.”
Duly noted!
But there’s more…
She continued: “So the FBI has put out a warning about all the charging stations…so it’s called juice jacking and cyber criminals use USB ports and airports and stations to steal your data. Fun, right?.”
The woman had an alternative for those who are concerned: “Stay safe and use battery packs instead of the charging stations just like the FBI recommends.”
Watch the full clip here:
@travelpiratesus
Protect Your Sensitive Data and Stay One Step Ahead: FBI Issues Urgent Warning About Juice Jacking at Airports and Stations! We recommend you avoid USB charging ports in order to protect your data from theft. Cybercriminals have figured out a way to install malware and monitoring software in free-to-use charging stations. The best way to avoid this is to bring your own battery pack to charge your phone. #travelhacks #travelhacksandtips #fbiwarning #datatheft #airportlife #airportsecurity
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Keep safe when travelling and keep that phone or laptop safe too!
