Jealous Maid Of Honor Dated The Groom First And Keeps Joking About It, So Brides Tells Her That She’s No Longer Invited To The Wedding
by Chris Allen
Navigating long-time friends amidst the chaotic modern dating scene has got to be rough!
And when real feelings that lead to ‘forever’ talk, it can be even more so.
Especially if one part of that friend equation never grew up.
This is a story about not being able to be happy for someone they’ve known their whole life.
AITA for uninviting my best friend from my wedding because she kept telling people she dated my fiancé first?
Izzy (27F) and I (26F) have been friends since we were born. We were practically raised together. We were closer in college, but after that we have been drifting apart a little but I still had a strong bond with her up until recently. She has been there for me a lot and I have too so it’s tough, this situation.
After college, when Izzy was like 23, she went on a few dates with Jake (my fiancé) but then told him she wasn’t interested in anything serious. Even though I was her best friend, I didn’t really know Jake because she used to get asked out a lot, but only a few turned serious. So I knew about her boyfriends, but not necessarily her dates.
OP seems to have a good thing going. Then it gets better when she meets and later falls in love quickly with her to-be fiance.
She even did the right thing, asking if her friend would have any issues with dating him.
Almost a year after that, I moved in with Izzy and so we got close again. It was after this that I met Jake. We quickly became good friends. I used to talk about him to Izzy a lot, but it’s when I showed her his picture that she recognised him and told me about her dates with him.
Friendships were more important to me that any guy back then so I asked her if it was okay to date him because I liked him a lot. She said she had no problem and joked about it ever turning into a relationship, which I took as a joke.
Things take off for the better for OP. The relationship moves forward, and work begins to take more of a focus.
Sounds like she’s growing up..!
Jake and I became serious very quick, he is my soulmate. By then though, Izzy and I lost touch a bit since I moved in with Jake, and work became more of a priority.
Right until I got engaged, she used to joke to both me and Jake that she didn’t think we would be this into each other, and at that time I saw it as funny because Jake is the opposite of me.
After I got engaged, she became very weird.
She was very shocked, and would not believe it. Then later she used to tell me I’m too young to be married and if I’m sure, but I saw this as just concern.
Although she agreed to be my MOH along with my sister.
And now Izzie begins to make public her childish distaste of the happy times.
Afterwards, I posted on my Instagram about our engagement and people were reposting it and congratulating us.
But Izzy just captioned it saying “you better mention me in your vows because he was into me first haha”.
Jake felt very uncomfortable, and so did I but I defended her saying that, it’s just Izzy, she jokes around a lot.
But I still let her know that it was a bit uncomfortable and she said that she was just joking.
Things finally came to a head at a holiday party.
After Christmas, we hosted a dinner party and that day, Izzy kept telling all the friends and family gathered that Jake dated her first, she let me have him, stuff like that.
Even after telling her it was not okay, she joked around.
Later I told her that she was crossing my boundaries and that it was not okay, to which she said I was overreacting.
In the end I told her to not attend my wedding at all.
But now she’s genuinely worried that she’s done something wrong, as people are taking sides like it’s World War 3.
I have been overthinking a lot after that. Right now, people who know about this are just choosing sides based on who they know more. I’m worried I’m ruining a lifelong friendship when I’m not even right.
What if to her it really was just a joke and I’m not being understanding. But she is not being supportive or positive, which I think is unfair. I’m confused.
Never a time like now to cut out selfish and immature people from your life.
Reddit had some words of advice for this frustrating situation:
This commenter also thought it strange people were ‘picking sides’.
Another person pointed out the immensely obvious.
While one Redditor saw that it wasn’t just OP that was irked with the whole situation.
Part of growing up is sometimes realizing what people around you are bad for you.
Those moments of growth can hurt, but they’re almost always worth it.
Good for her!
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, dating, engagement, friends, immature, insecurity, jealousy, marriage, reddit, top, white text