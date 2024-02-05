‘Just give it to him.’ – Shopper Feels Like A Thief After He Found $30 Item For $3 And The Staff Let Him Have The Deal
by Laura Lynott
We are so accustomed to going to the store and getting ripped off, right? Well, what if you could get that expensive item for a few dollars!
This guy found a way and I’m here for it – but it involved a serious injection of good luck! And we all could do with some of that during inflation, right?
So, TikToker Ron Andronaco @rja_fitness he found an item on a store shelf worth $30 but the price tag said $3! Bargain.
The only thing was, there was clearly some kind of mistake and one employee wasn’t sure whether he should walk out with the item for such a steal!
He told his followers: “I feel like I just committed theft… I was expecting to spend at least $30 on this item. Go in, look at the item, it has a little sticker on it that says only $3. I was like: my lucky day!.”
Here’s where the first bit of luck came in. But he needed more of it. Read on…
He added: “So I grabbed the item and me knowing that this could be a mistake, looked at all the other items of this same thing and they’re all marked with the same sticker, only three dollars I was like, OK, cool.”
“So I bring it up to the register, the guy rings it up and he’s like ‘It comes out to like $30 something odd dollars,’ I was like ‘Oh no, but the sticker it says only three bucks.’ And he goes, ‘Oh, you’re right!’.”
He’s not home free yet though and the cashier pushes back. He says it’s a “new version” of the item and “there’s no way this is $3, I don’t know if I can give this to you for $3.’
But now comes the second dose of good luck. The cashier called the manager over and she made a very interesting call.
He explained: “So she goes, ‘Just give it to him.’ So they gave me the item for $3.”
What a win! But the shopper was so grateful he told the staff they might want to adjust the other stickers, as they all read $3.
But he walked right out of that store with a complete bargain.
Sold as advertised! Remember this tip if you find something with a price tag that can’t be for real.
Watch the full clip here:
@rja_fitness
What a fun trip! #humor #relatable #christmas #storytime
At the end of the day, there’s nothing wrong with saving a little money.
Go get those deals, fam!