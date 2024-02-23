Mechanic Speaks Out About Friends Constantly Hitting Him Up For Advice And Taking Him For Granted. – ‘We’re not supposed to charge for it.’
by Laura Lynott
Nothing sucks worse than if friends keep asking you professional advice for free and they just expect you to give it – because y’all are pals!
Well, imagine if it was a lawyer, doctor, construction worker – you can bet most wouldn’t be asking their advice for free too often.
But when a friend is a mechanic, this TikToker says, everyone just wants a free bit of advice and it’s all too often. And right now, he’s sick of it!
Mechanic @dieseltechchris told his followers: “I don’t think that mechanics are the only trade that get it, I think all trades probably get it and all trades are taken for granted. But I do however think that mechanic trade is the number one trade. That is the number one taken for granted and overlooked. Naturally, I might be biased being a mechanic myself, however, I feel like I probably have some good insight…”
I reckon the dude probably does know a thing or two about this scenario!
He continued: “So, you see, I have friends that are in other businesses, as well. I have plumber friends, electrician friends, auto body friends. You know and anytime I need a favor, I don’t just assume that they’re gonna do this especially for free. Lot of times if I need a favor, I’ll reach out, and I’ll ask ‘Hey, when you have some time would you be able to help me and I’m glad and happy to pay you for your time.’
Well, that sounds fair – but this ain’t happening with mechanics, the TikToker said. Ouch!
He said: “When it comes to mechanics, mechanics are absolutely taken for granted every day of the week, all hours of every day. For some reason there’s this misconception that because we’re mechanics we’re just supposed to answer your questions anytime. We’re supposed to have all the answers to your questions and we’re not supposed to charge for it either because it should just be free, right?.”
I can feel there’s a lotta anger here. It’s understandable though, right!
He added: “We should just give that info. Any time a friend goes on a test drive or even a family member for that matter. They go test drive a vehicle, they wanna call you up… It’s every time,”
“And God forbid their car makes any kind of noise or throws up a warning light, you’re getting a phone call, every time. It doesn’t matter what time of day it is, it could be in the middle of eating dinner with your family, it could be 8 o’clock in the morning, but they’re calling you the second that car puts up a warning light…”
Wow, this makes it sound like mechanics are as on call as doctors – but for free!
Moral of the story? Don’t take advantage of your friends!
