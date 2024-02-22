Microsoft Is Developing Generative AI For Your Car So You Can Have Consversations With It

by Trisha Leigh
It seems to me that there is very little middle ground when it comes to people’s feelings on AI.
They either embrace it wholeheartedly and believe it should be everywhere, or they hate it and wish someone would make it illegal.
Which side you’re on will probably color how you feel about it coming installed in your next new car.
Specifically, in your GPS.
GPS company TomTom announced recently that it’s teaming up with Microsoft to put a generative AI assistant – “Tommy” – that will let you “talk to” your car.
“If you’ve ever dreamed of being able to talk to your car as if it were KITT, your dream might soon be reality.”
Here’s an explanation of the 80s reference if you’re not from there.
The new offering includes a bunch of AI services, including Azure OpenAI large language models, and will enable drivers to look up directions and “infotainment” tools.
I don’t know about you, but I’m kind of over all of these new, made-up terms.
The companies have been on opposing side of the courtroom in the past, mostly battling about patents – who stole whose and all of that.
TomTom is at least faking excitement about the product, probably due to its significant investment.
“Generative AI is going to add an emotional layer to interaction with the car. It will know where you’re driving, your physical well-being, and will adapt the driving experience and the technology in the cabin to match the experience and the technology in the cabin to match the experience each driver seeks.”
As with a lot of AI advancements, no one seems to have actually asked for software that allows us to speak to our car, so there’s no telling how that will work out as far as mass production.
Personally, I feel like the last thing we need is yet another thing to distract us while we’re driving.
Not to mention, everyone already has a smartphone map application that will happily read them directions.
I suppose time will tell whether or not this is one more thing we’ll have to contend with on the road into the future.
