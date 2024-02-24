Mom Brings Her Toddler To A Mexican Restaurant And It Turns Into Absolutely Hilarious Chaos. – ‘What happened in your past life?
by Laura Lynott
If you don’t love Mexican food, there could be a problem with you – but if you love it so much you take your toddler then that could be a fiasco.
A lot of parents through the ages have left their nights out until they have a babysitter and there’s a very good reason for that.
This mom on TikTok found out the hard way that she wasn’t going to enjoy that gorgeous Mexican meal with her husband because a little girl was going to make it like a wild night out.
@christinakayscheftic told her followers: “For those who do not have children, I have a 20-month-old and before you get mad at me that’s four months shy from two-years-old, which means she’s over a year-and-a-half, but she’s not quite two.”
So far so good… no worries here.
She added: “I’m about to tell you that all we did was go to a taqueria. Okay. We went to a taqueria here in town. Our town is a teeny tiny. And we’re taking our teeny tiny person we’re not expecting big things. However, that’s where I bucked up. I was wrong.”
And now the fun begins…
Apparently her toddler had an absolute BLAST.
She learned a new word, ‘cactus.’ And then she couldn’t stop saying it.
She wanted all the salsa dip!
She started dancing and couldn’t seem to stop!
She wanted to help the staff do the dishes!
And she even wanted her momma’s margarita!
Even though the little girl’s mom and dad were both exhausted by the end of dinner, they were in complete admiration of the toddler, regardless.
The TikToker said: “And I’m like ‘What happened in your past life? That I wasn’t a part of that?’. I feel like I should have been. That sounds like a good time. Love that.”
So while this mom was thoroughly tired out by her toddler’s energy, she was also so impressed with her little girl’s mad confidence.
Ahhhhhh! Totally sweet!
If this makes you want to take your toddler out to dinner though, check yourself!
Watch the full clip here:
Here’s what people thought of the baby Mexican meltdown:
Lol. Momma IS a rockstar!
Lol all about mom again!
This is genius!
Maybe we could all take a life lesson from this 20-month old…
