Mom Let Her Hungry Baby Cry Because They Were Stuck In Traffic, So Her Husband Accuses Her Of Being A Bad Mom
by Jeffrey Ruane
Parenting two young kids isn’t easy.
Taking them on a road trip during a winter storm does not make it any easier.
This is a story about two parents’ disagreeing how to take care of their crying children while stuck in the car.
My husband and I were on a recent road trip with our 2 kids under 2.
We drove through a winter storm during the first few hours of our drive on the second day. The storm created icy road conditions, periods of poor visibility, and eventually an accident that led to us sitting in stop and go traffic for quite some time.
My husband has done a lot of driving in his life, but does make me nervous because he’s a distracted driver and uses his phone while driving. This means sometimes I see things up ahead before he does and he hits the brakes harder or more suddenly than if he hadn’t been distracted.
This trip is going pretty great, right?
While we were sitting in traffic, both kids started crying.
This is typical for sitting in traffic – they’re happier in the car while we’re moving.
It was also about the time that our 4-month old should be starting to get hungry. I started trying to distract/entertain the kids to keep them happy.
But when that doesn’t work…
My husband mentioned a couple times that I should just take our youngest out of her car seat and feed her.
We were only going a few miles/hour in stop and go traffic, on an icy road, surrounded by semi trucks.
There was an exit coming up that would take about 10 minutes to get to, and I decided I’d wait until we could get off the freeway and pull over.
By the time we got to the exit, traffic had started to pick up again, we were going 40mph, and our youngest wasn’t crying anymore, so my husband kept driving. A few minutes later we were in stop and go again and she was crying again.
But the baby wasn’t the only one who lost it.
He ended up angrily pulling over and feeding her himself. At that point he wouldn’t let me, and I was worried if I was feeding her he’d keep driving again anyway.
He maintains that I was being “psycho” and “neglectful” for not wanting to get her out of her car seat when we were driving “as fast as I can walk” while she was clearly hungry.
I feel that traffic can pick back up unexpectedly and we were in conditions that didn’t feel safe, even if we were going so slowly.
AITA for not getting my daughter out of her seat in stop and go traffic to feed her when she was clearly hungry?
Woof. Aren’t family road trips the best?
People on Reddit had some a lot of thoughts on this story and were not kind to the dad.
It doesn’t get any better for dear old Dad…
But people also pointed out how dangerous the entire scenario was.
I mean… what sensible person (much less a mom) do something like this with an infant?!
Even though most people don’t think the Mom is TA, they still have some advise for her.
Hopefully the next family trip goes more safely and smoothly for this family.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.