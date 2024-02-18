Mom Says She Had An “Elite” Job Because It Allows Her To Work And Take Care Of Her Kids At The Same Time
by Laura Lynott
Pre-pandemic working parents pretty much accepted they rushed about to the office, meetings and somehow juggled this with daycare.
And when the kids got older, working parents treated it as completely normal that they then fought to get time to get to their kids’ plays and sporting events!
This was for better or worse modern life as a parent. But now, a lot of folk are questioning their jobs if they don’t have that work-life balance.
And @bonniedilber will make those people question their jobs even more because she says she has an “elite” job and here’s why!
She told her followers on TikTok: “Y’all, I know it’s not cool to love your job, but, here is why I really love my job. I love my employer and I’m not gonna leave until they make me.”
The working mom went on to explain that her firm is remote and they don’t clock watch when she needs to do parenting stuff. And she pointed out that what’s cool with her job, should just be normal for every company.
And to be frank this is when the light bulb will go on for a lot of people.
She said: “There’s actually just like a culture that is supportive of parents and just like people being people.”
She continued: “I have a three-year-old. We woke up this morning and he had a pretty nasty cold, so I ordered some medicine and I also wanted to get some juice because that’s one of the best ways to get him hydrated when he’s not feeling well.”
She added: “10.30 in the morning I didn’t have any meetings scheduled until noon. I didn’t have to ask anyone, I did not have to let anyone know. I just drove over to the Target by my house, and I’m getting my pick up order right now. And it’s actually wild to me that this is such a big like perk, or benefit.”
So many workers want this right but this mom pointed out that this is how every employer should be thinking. They’d not only make people’s lives happier and smoother – but they’d win back loyalty!
She said: “This should just be standard. You should be able to take care of yourself, take care of your sick family, at any job. But I know that that’s not the case. I know that this is not a benefit that many employers will give me. There is such a luxury in being able to work from the couch, so I can hang out with my sick kiddo, or being able to hop in the car and run a quick errand without having to talk to anyone and get approval for it.”
And she continued to spread a vital message parents of America are surely saying in their homes all the time as they struggle to juggle constantly.
She continued: “Being able to get my work done without having to take a sick day because I have a sick child. Which is the kind of stuff that actually holds a lot of women back in the workplace.
“Literally so many women do not progress professionally because either employers are worried that they’re gonna miss too much work for stuff or the culture is not created so that they can balance both. And in too many families when push comes to shove, it is the man who gets to work and the woman that has to take time off and take the hit to take care of the kids.”
She sums it up by saying that having a job that allows people to combine work with childcare could benefit a lot of people.
This is such an important message to make America better and fairer – employers, listen up!
Watch the full clip:
@bonniedilber
There are all sorts of awesome work place benefits but none trump flexibility and a supportive culture that allows employees to be people first. #remotejobs #flexibleworkplaces #workculture #careertok #parentsatwork
