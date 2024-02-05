Mortgage Charges Ridiculous Fee For Online Payment, So Customer Pays With Very Small Checks To Get Revenge
by Addison Sartino
Nothing worse than having to spend money just to pay your bills.
This man took to Reddit to share his frustrating story.
I figured someone here might get a kick out of this. Last year, for like the 6th time since we bought our house, our mortgage was sold to yet another company.
I’ve never been late paying it, have occasionally made extra payments, never had any issues.
Advances in technology should make every day life easier. Leave it to capitalism to throw a curve ball.
But this new company wants to charge me a $14.95 “convenience” fee to take a payment online.
This is absolutely stupid.
I can make a payment over the phone and pay another fee, or I can mail a check/money order for no fee.
Also, I can set up auto-pay, giving them access to my bank account, but that’s a hard no from me.
So, I went online and my bank has a neat bill pay service where you can set it to repeat weekly, monthly, etc.
The man wasn’t going to let the company take more of his money that easily…
Took the monthly payment, rounded it up a bit, then set my bank to cut them a check every week for a bit over 1/4th the amount. Doesn’t cost me a dime – I don’t even pay postage.
I’m sure the money comes out of the account a little earlier than the mortgage company actually gets it, losing me a tiny bit of interest or something, but man, it makes me feel better that for trying to charge me $15 for what is essentially an automated process for them, they now get to process 4-5 checks a month.
And, sure, I’m sure they have that whole process down to an art for minimal human interaction… but it’s not zero.
I really wanted to press my luck and send 1/30th of the payment every day, but I figured my bank might cut me off at that point.
Reddit users were on the writer’s side and even took the time to give advice to look out for him.
One person commented to ensure the writer’s payments were going through.
Another reader told any company that charges a convenience fee to choke!
This person found the whole idea bizarre.
At least sharing this story was free!
Want to read another story where somebody got satisfying revenge? Check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · bills, convenience fees, fees, malicious compliance, online payments, payments, picture, reddit, top