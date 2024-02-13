February 13, 2024 at 8:27 am

‘My lawyer would talk to her tho’ – Woman Came Home To Find Her Furniture Rearranged, And Found Some Random Man Had Been Living There

What would you do if it felt like your apartment was just…off?

Like someone else was living in there?

It’s just that creepy, unknown.

The endless possibilities of what happened in there behind your back.

Now how about if you are certain it was because of a friend of yours that this creepy circumstance took place?

I don’t know about you, but I’d be livid.

One woman on TikTok named Alex had that exact scenario happen to her. And the internet was here to lob in some words of advice.

Source: TikTok/@alexpoulx

It started with a strange DM from a random guy that read

“Hi I was hoping to get my rug and possibly my mail back.”

And it just went bananas from there.

See she gave her key to a ‘friend’ while she was out of town. Oh boy…

Source: TikTok/@alexpoulx

This is where it got creepy for her:

“…and when I came into my apartment, my entire bedroom furniture was rearranged.”

Yikes!

So she checked with her friend, naturally, asking “hey I was just making sure you were the only person staying here while I was gone.”

Shocker. The friend lied.

Source: TikTok/@alexpoulx

You’ve got to hear the full story here:

@alexpoulx

this sounds like an almost funny story time but i am unwell

♬ original sound – alexpoulx

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this one. Wild.

The first thing on all our minds. That’s a friend no more.

Annnnnnd here’s my lawyer’s contact info.

Source: TikTok/@alexpoulx

One person dug a little deeper. And you know this is what played out.

Source: TikTok/@alexpoulx

While one commenter went even further, with better advice!

Source: TikTok/@alexpoulx

Absolutely not. Nope. Not in New York.

