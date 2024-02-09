Nanny Changes Her Mind About Having Kids On Leashes And Explains Why She’s Switched Side
Kids on leashes, huh?
Sounds a little strange at first, but you never know, it might become the hot new trend! And a nanny named Miles posted a video on TikTok that got a whole lot of folks talking…
Miles started her story by saying, “everyone is talking about how whenever they go into Sephora all they see is 8 to 13 year olds. Boy, do I have a story for y’all.”
And her caption says it all, “I have changed my mind and I think putting kids on a leash is a FANTASTIC idea.”
Miles said a mother reached out to her about watching her two children and she explained, “So I arrive at this 2 million-dollar home, and the mother gives me a credit card.”
She said that the mom told her, “’do whatever they want. Just if they go to Sephora, they can only get two things.’”
Miles added, “These are two little girls under the age of 10.”
She took the girls roller skating and said that one of them asked her, “’Can you tell that my Lululemon shorts are new?’”
Miles was taken aback and said, “She is 10 years old worrying about her Lululemon shorts.”
And then things really cjamged when they went to Sephora.
Miles said, “I have never been more embarrassed in my life that these were the children that I was in charge of.”
She says the girls made their way to the Drunk Elephant section, a beauty brand that went viral on TikTok. “They don’t have the bronzing drops in my shade,’” she recalls one of the girls complaining.
Miles said the woman who hired her didn’t give her a spending limit, so she set it for $20 for each child.
She explained, “They’re just sprinting around the store. Like, I could not keep up with these two little girls. It was humbling and embarrassing.”
She said the two girls ended up getting lip gloss because she wouldn’t let them get hyaluronic acid moisturizer before adding, “I didn’t even know what hyaluronic acid was by the age of 10.”
Miles added, “When do we say enough is enough? Y’all have gotta put your kids on a leash.”
Check out the video.
I have changed my mind and I think putting kids on a leash is a FANTASTIC idea #sephora
