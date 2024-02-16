Newly Revealed Documents Reveal Teslas Have Issues Where Wheels Fly Off While Driving
by Laura Lynott
If most of us could have a Tesla, hands up, I reckon it would be most of us.
But did you know Reuters reported that wheels have fallen off Tesla vehicles when driven at normal speeds?
The news agency also reported that suspensions have collapsed and axles broke under acceleration.
While Tesla engineers are reported to have called the issues “flaws” and “failures” on the vehicles.
Documents from 2016 to 2022 show repair reports from Tesla service centers globally, data reviews by engineers and memos sent to technicians.
Reuters stated that one Tesla technician’s summary in 2021 highlighted an accident involving a 2020 model where reportedly the front wheel fell off while driving on autopilot at 60 mph.Tesla has denied some of the suspension and steering issues highlighted and stated some of the problems are caused by drivers.
Another owner of a 2020 Model X in Madrid reported that a wheel had fallen off while driving, the news agency reported.
Reuters reported a customer had a 2023 Tesla Model Y for one day when the suspension collapsed.
The agency stated the automaker said this was secondary damage from a previous impact.
A federal judge in California in January 2023 ruled that a customer had failed to show Tesla knew or should have known of an alleged defect on his car.
Reuters reported that Tesla has had nine recalls in the U.S with regards to steering and suspension issues since 2018. The agency obtained this data from NHTSA records, it reported.
Be careful out there, fam! Just because it’s new and shiny doesn’t mean it’s safe!
If you think that’s impressive, check out this story about a “goldmine” of lithium that was found in the U.S. that could completely change the EV battery game.