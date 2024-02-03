Neighbor Demanded His Cleaning Be Heard, So He Obliged By Making It As Noisy As Possible
Some apartment complexes overseas have a mandatory cleaning duty for tenants.
Some tenants are really quite stealth and efficient at their infrequent duties.
We like those people.
But not everyone does!
This funny story is about making sure you’re doing your job to the ‘t’.
And we applaud that.
Loudly.
Tidying at the night
I live in a moderate apartment building in a bigger city (not the capital).
There are 15 flats/apartments altogether, and I live in one of those. For years there was a “cleaning duty” roster; basically, it meant that every week, tenants of one apartment must tidy up the common areas (stairs, etc.).
In those times, I worked pretty much until the evening, so when it was my turn to tidy up, I just tried to be VERY careful.
Tidying up around 11 pm or after midnight was the norm for me.
Once a year, we have (as a whole building) a meeting about financial status, etc. One older lady from one apartment said in front of everybody: “You don’t do your mandatory tidying!”
I was a bit perplexed (not angry, just surprised) and asked, “What?”
“Yes, you don’t do that. I couldn’t hear you.”
CUE THE MALICIOUS COMPLIANCE
Okay, the next time I had the duty, it was around 12:30 am. I made sure I was heard, oh yeah, I was.
I used a metal bucket, not a plastic one, and VERY loudly with a broom, I knocked on every door in the building.
Dogs barked like crazy, people sleepy went outside just to see what the fuss was about.
For every tenant, I apologized with the words of that older lady — “Sorry I am waking you, Mrs. XXXX needed to hear me tidying, sorry about that.”
Not a single one was angry after that because they heard her during that annual meeting.
Sorry to the other tenants again for the fuss, it HAD TO BE DONE!
Thank you 🙂
