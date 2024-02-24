Pushy Sister-In-Law Wanted To Have Her Baby Baptized At Her Wedding, But All She Can Think Is “This Woman Is Nuts!”
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m sorry, but this is just STRANGE.
What kind of person makes a request like this?
WEIRD!
But the question remains…was this woman wrong for refusing a request from her sister-in-law?
Read on and see what you think…
AITA for refusing my SIL in her request to baptize her child during our wedding?
“I dated my fiancee for five years before we tied the knot.
There’s one problem…
I have a great relationship with his parents and siblings….except one of his sisters. The Golden Child of the family. She’s annoying, but whatever it’s fine, I’ve been able to keep out of her way for the most part as her family lives out of state.
So my boyfriend and I got engaged and everything is going great planning with both sides of the family. Until SIL at the last minute requests that she and her family baptize their daughter during our ceremony!
She stepped even FURTHER over the line.
She’d even called our priest and he’d agreed to combine the ceremonies! Ummm, What? I said no for several reasons – none of which were good enough, and I was apparently being “unreasonable and selfish.”
My reasons:
-We’re Catholic and weddings are usually an hour, tacking on a baptism would either make the ceremony longer OR take time away from our ceremony.
-Our wedding was an evening affair and the reception was only going to be about 2 hours so even if it lasted 30 min (baptism and their photos afterwards) that would cut our reception down to an hour and a half. (Her wedding/reception was an all day affair FYI)
-The baby would be in the church, in the wedding photos, and at the reception so seriously who would focus on another wedding couple when there’s a first grandchild nearby?
Her reasoning:
-All the family would already be gathered (for our wedding) and it’d be a good time for them (her family) to have it. And shouldn’t I be accommodating to a first time mother!!!!
-They’d only invite about 4-6 additional people (to our wedding) ((strangers to us)) and it’d be easier on them because we’d already have the venue and food for their short guest list (((which we’d be paying for))).
-It’s the fist grandchild and important to the HER family (I guess I wasn’t a part of it yet and not included in this sentiment?)
She’s not backing down on this one.
My fiance didn’t have a strong preference either way but supported how I felt on the matter. I stuck to my guns and said no but we offered a compromise. We said we’d DELAY our honeymoon trip and they could have the baptism the next Sunday morning during Mass.
I thought it was a great compromise! But SIL was not thrilled. So that’s what we ended up doing but she still brought baby girl, in full white satin lace, to the wedding and was front and center in all the photos. And they brought their 4-6 extra friends to our reception without asking first. We never made a fuss about it.
This woman is NUTS.
My issue is this, I STILL get **** from this SIL and it’s been a couple years since the wedding.
Snippy remarks made when it’s only the two of us around, passive aggressive comments in front of others, Bridezilla labels tossed my way, a cold shoulder when I try to talk to her at holidays, etc.
Like seriously, it was years ago and she basically got what she wanted so why am I being treated like I was an *******?
AITA?”
Let’s see how Reddit users responded.
One person said she’s NTA and offered up some advice.
This individual said the SIL is a giant *******.
Another Reddit user said she needs to make this her SIL’s problem.
One reader said she’s NTA and had some additional thoughts.
That was just plain WEIRD.
At least that’s my humble opinion…
