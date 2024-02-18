Recruiter Said LinkedIn Lies About The Number Of People Who Apply For Jobs. – ‘Don’t let that number up there put you off applying.’
by Matthew Gilligan
You’ve most likely been discouraged at one point or another when you’ve applied for a job and noticed that the listing says something like 300 people have already applied for the position.
Doh!
But don’t fret, because we have some good news for you!
A recruiter named Amie said people shouldn’t be turned off by the high number of applicants for jobs online and they should go ahead and apply anyway.
Amie said that a person they were working with said they didn’t apply to a job with more than 100 applicants because they thought their chances of getting an interview weren’t very good.
But Amie said that LinkedIn is lying about these numbers.
She told viewers that the number on LinkedIn counts how many people click the “Apply” button but a lot of people don’t follow through and compete the whole application.
Amie added, “So don’t let that number up there put you off applying.”
Here’s the video.
@getmethatjob
And this is what folks had to say about it.
One viewer had a question for her.
This individual started a conversation about their job search.
And one TikTok user also got more info out of Amie.
That’s pretty interesting!
We had no idea!
