Reese Witherspoon Made “Snow Ice Cream” And It Got A Lot of People Talking
by Matthew Gilligan
Let’s get real: we live in a world where people like to emulate celebrities…no matter what they do.
And this is a good example!
Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon recently posted a video on TikTok that showed her doing something a bit unusual…and it got folks talking.
The video shows Witherspoon making a “snow salt chococinno” by scooping snow from her car into two mugs.
The actress then added caramel sauce, chocolate syrup, and cold brew coffee to complete her unusual concoction.
And… apparently it’s really good because look at that crazy look on her face.
Check out the video.
@reesewitherspoon
Snow days were made for Chococinnos ❄️☕️
As you can imagine, this got a lot of people talking. Witherspoon addressed one question from viewers and said that the snow seemed just fine to her…
@reesewitherspoon
Replying to @Mel
Here’s what people had to say.
One person didn’t think this was a good idea.
Another individual is a big fan of this stuff.
And one TikTokker has a good business idea…
I don’t think I’ll be trying that anytime soon…
