February 17, 2024 at 6:37 pm

Reese Witherspoon Made “Snow Ice Cream” And It Got A Lot of People Talking

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@reesewitherspoon

Let’s get real: we live in a world where people like to emulate celebrities…no matter what they do.

And this is a good example!

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon recently posted a video on TikTok that showed her doing something a bit unusual…and it got folks talking.

Source: TikTok/@reesewitherspoon

The video shows Witherspoon making a “snow salt chococinno” by scooping snow from her car into two mugs.

Source: TikTok/@reesewitherspoon

The actress then added caramel sauce, chocolate syrup, and cold brew coffee to complete her unusual concoction.

And… apparently it’s really good because look at that crazy look on her face.

Source: TikTok/@reesewitherspoon

Check out the video.

@reesewitherspoon

Snow days were made for Chococinnos ❄️☕️

♬ Let’s go – Official Sound Studio

As you can imagine, this got a lot of people talking. Witherspoon addressed one question from viewers and said that the snow seemed just fine to her…

@reesewitherspoon

Replying to @Mel

♬ original sound – Reese Witherspoon

Here’s what people had to say.

One person didn’t think this was a good idea.

Source: TikTok/@reesewitherspoon

Another individual is a big fan of this stuff.

Source: TikTok/@reesewitherspoon

And one TikTokker has a good business idea…

Source: TikTok/@reesewitherspoon

I don’t think I’ll be trying that anytime soon…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: FILM/TV
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter