February 7, 2024 at 8:44 am

Rude Neighbor Turns On Her Sprinklers Every Time People Walk Past Her House And She Shows Proof

by Matthew Gilligan

Here we go with another bad neighbor story from TikTok…

This time, it comes to us from a woman who decided to show viewers how she’s being treated by a neighbor…and it’s pretty odd…

The video showed her walking by her neighbor’s yard ON A PUBLIC SIDEWALK and then it happened…

Her neighbor turned on her sprinklers right after she walked by to teach her some bizarre lesson, perhaps?

We’ve all heard the saying “get off my lawn!”, but “get off the sidewalk!” is a new one…

Check out the video.

@cbadger1225

Tell me this is not on purpose!#crazyneighborcheck #badneighbors #neighborsfromhell #wastingwater #neighborsthatsuck #crazy #nutcase #karensoftiktok #harrassingneighbor

♬ original sound – 🧿CBS🧿🇺🇸/🇵🇷/🇹🇷

This video showed the neighbor still running her water at night for some reason…

@cbadger1225

#crazyneighborcheck #badneighbors #neighborsfromhell #wastingwater #neighborsthatsuck #crazy #nutcase #karensoftiktok #stopwastingwater

♬ Breaking News – Breaking News

And apparently, the neighbor also leaves the water on WHEN IT’S RAINING.

@cbadger1225

#crazyneighborcheck #badneighbors #neighborsfromhell #wastingwater #neighborsthatsuck #crazy #lunitics #nutcase #karensoftiktok

♬ original sound – Corinne

Here’s how people reacted.

This viewer has a good idea about how to handle this.

One TikTokker asked a good question.

And this TikTokker noticed something odd…

Doesn’t seem very neighborly, does it?

You can say that again!

