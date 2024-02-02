She Lost Her Cool With Her Stepdaughter After A Flood. Now Her Husband Has Kicked Her And Their Newborn Out.
Being a stepparent is not for the faint of heart. It’s a lot easier when the kid is a good egg and willing to participate in bonding activities.
It’s also a lot easier if your partner is willing to support you while you make mistakes, because everyone does.
OP loves her stepdaughter, though she does find her spoiled.
I feel like a POS, no question there. But anyways, my step daughter is 12. Her name is Hannah and she is a beautiful, brilliant girl.
The only issue I have is that she respects zero boundaries. I have half a mind to say she acts slightly entitled (ie: if you tell her no, it’s met with a “actually you’re going to say yes because I’m a princess” and she laughs when she says it so I think she’s joking but she’s actually serious.
When she realizes you won’t budge, she stomps off to her room and rolls her eyes at you and gives you the silent treatment).
Other than this, she’s a gem.
Recently, they went through a devastating flood and tensions are high.
Well, a little over two weeks ago a lot of my state flooded (Maine, if you’re interested).
The first floor of our home was filled with water, as we were right beside the river. Everything upstairs was untouched but everything downstairs (living room, nursery, my bedroom, kitchen) was destroyed.
By the time we were able to go see our home, the amount of black mold already growing was ridiculous.
My step daughters room was upstairs so she didn’t lose anything. My husband and I had to start from scratch on all of our clothing and our 3 month old daughters clothing. And given that we were just blowing so much money on a hotel, we were more broke than we ever had been.
We reached out to local churches and thankfully we were given a small bag of clothes and diaper help for our daughter but my husband and I have been hand washing the 2 sets of clothes we have for ourselves.
Insurance hasn’t kicked in yet but we did finally get a voucher provided by the state for our hotel stay and food so we are slowly starting to get better financially.
Her stepdaughter has been taking the few pieces of baby clothing they have, and when she ruined a onesie, OP lost her cool.
Well, ever since we got that small bag of clothes from the church (4 outfits and 2 onesies) my step daughter has been taking those clothes and putting them on her dolls/stuffed animals despite us telling her to stop.
And then today (after literally 8-10 discussions) I found that she had actually cut up one of the onesies to fit her teddy bear better.
I lost it. I told her she was selfish and inconsiderate. That she didn’t take the time to listen to her father and I or our reasoning and that she’s knowingly destroying her sisters needed items for her own gain.
She immediately started crying and slammed the door.
She apologized, but when she told her husband what happened, he kicked her out.
To another state.
I DID apologize. Absolutely. She’s a kid and I just lost my cool out of anger.
But I told my husband because I felt like a POS and he said he will never forgive me.
He told me to go stay with my mom for awhile (out of state) while he figures stuff out for him and his daughter because I’m “unsafe” to be around. AITA?
