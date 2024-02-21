February 21, 2024 at 11:31 am

Single Mom Of 5 Walks Us Through A Tour Of Her 1-Bedroom Apartment. The Cleanliness Levels Are Off The Charts Impressive.

by Chris Allen

Being a single-mother has to be one of the most stressful, life-altering things a person can go through.

It can be extremely rewarding, but it’s such a constant, all-eyes-on-you day-to-day that it can really get the best of a lot of people.

Everytime we think of a single mother with multiple kids, the vision of their home has to be one of pure chaos.

And ya know what? I think we’d give them a pass every time.

Because would we fare better ourselves?

Well one woman on TikTok named Leticia set the bar really high.

Take a look.

She takes us through a tour of her 1-bedroom while explaining the setup.

“Yes this is where we sleep. Me and my 3 youngest”, she tells the camera as she points to her bed.

The really impressive part obviously is how she keeps everything organized!

She then moves to the actual bedroom, saying

“This is the 1 bedroom that I did decide to give to my 11-year old, as I did feel like she needed the privacy more than me.”

She concludes with something that people just loved to hear:

“My kids are happy, they’re healthy, they’re well taken-care-of”

Check out her walkthrough here:

Take a look at folks’ (mostly) positive reactions.

Like this commenter, who really applauded the bedroom choice for the daughter.

Another person sees the real root cause of having to force 6 people into a 1-bedroom apartment.

While one TikToker calls out what it’s like to be grateful. A word we could all use a lot more.

I mean I’m just impressed.

