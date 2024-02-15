Sister-In-Law Wants Her To Turn Up The Heat When She Brings Her Daughter Over, But She’s Not Playing That Game
the woman who wrote this story on Reddit wants to know if she was rude for what she's doing with the heat in her own house.
AITA for keeping my heating on when my niece is over?
I 28F have two sons 5M and 1M. My SIL has a daughter Ava 4F.
My FIL has recently been diagnosed with cancer, and my SIL drives him to all his appointments which are twice a week and I offered to babysit Ava during this time.
At my house, I keep the heating on most of the time as it is very cold and my youngest refuses to wear anything with long sleeves or jumpers.
When my SIL dropped Ava off for the first time, she wore like 4 layers and I told her to keep on as many as she wanted, but our house will get warmer when the heating comes on and she might not want to wear all those layers later.
Yesterday my SIL texted me to stop putting the heating on when Ava comes over as Ava asks for the heating to be on at home now as it’s too cold and she won’t wear the layers.
I flat out said no, as it’s my house and thought it was a weird thing for my SIL to ask.
My husband thinks I’m being a bit too harsh and said we could compromise by the heating on a lower temperature and getting our youngest to wear a jumper.
I told him to be my guest as our youngest refuses to wear a jumper and will not sit still at all if I try at put a jumper on him.
My husband then told me my SIL is struggling with bills at the minute and that Ava asking for the heating to be put on was probably embarrassing for her and that me saying no was a bit harsh.
