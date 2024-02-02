Sister Told Her To Lose Weight In Order To Fit In As A Bridesmaid, So Now She Doesn’t Want To Go To Her Wedding
by Trisha Leigh
Weddings have a tendency to make people act a little off their nut – probably because we’ve somehow gotten to a place where spending tens of thousands of dollars on a single day is the norm.
All of that money, coupled with the knowledge that marriages often end, is bound to be a little stressful.
OP’s sister is getting married and she is a bridesmaid.
My sister is getting married in 2 months. She asked me to be her bridesmaid.
A month after her telling me she wanted me to be a bridesmaid she takes me shopping to start looking at bridesmaid outfits.
She put me in some awful options but at the end of the day it’s her wedding if she wanted me in a bin bag I’d just smile through the pain.
While trying on dresses, her sister said something awful.
When I was trying on one of the worst options (a neon yellow dress with pale blue feathers) she casually dropped the “obviously you need to lose the extra weight so the dresses start to look nice on you. I was thinking you have time to lose a couple of stone before the wedding”.
I was taken aback.
The idea that she had said something like that to me was ridiculous because we’ve discussed at length how our Mum’s attitude towards food and weight has messed us both up a bit.
For context I am 5 foot 4 and 12 stone so yes overweight, but not to the point of it being something often brought up to me.
OP tried to shrug it off, but her sister and mom didn’t let it go.
I laughed her off saying “oh I don’t know” and it wasn’t discussed again.
A couple of months later my Mum casually remarks on my eating habits saying “oh didn’t (sister’s name) talk to you about you needing to eat healthier before the wedding”.
This started a whole ‘debate’ over how I thought it was ridiculous.
Skipping ahead my sister texted me saying “I thought you agreed. Me and (fiancé) have discussed this and for you to be such an integral part of our wedding you need to fit the aesthetic properly”.
I have taken this to mean ‘lose weight or your out’.
Now, she’s thinking not being around her sister for awhile could solve the problem.
WIBTA if I refused to see my sister before her wedding so that people could stop discussing my weight?
I think if I just don’t see her she won’t know if I have or haven’t lost weight and then hopefully we can pretend nothing has happened?
This one actually stunned me.
Who says something like that to a person they love?
