Subway Customer Claims They Found a Fingernail In Their Sandwich And Employees Try To Figure Out What Happened
by Matthew Gilligan
Maybe the customer ISN’T always right…
A Subway employee named Kiarah posted a video on TikTok that went viral where she showed viewers what went down when a customer called her store and tried to claim that she found a fingernail in her sandwich.
Ewwwwwww!
Kiarah’s video showed her on the phone with her manager as she told them about what happened.
She told her boss that she didn’t think the customer was telling the truth because the employees in her Subway store always wear gloves.
The customer was given two options: she could get a new sandwich or get a refund.
But there was one problem…she already ate the sandwich.
Kiarah said, “She then proceeds to tell me she started choking on the fingernail and then her sister had to give her the Heimlich.”
The woman also complained about jalapeno stems being in her sandwich but Kiarah said the Subway workers don’t pick the stems off of the jalapenos they get and this might have been an issue with the manufacturer.
Kiarah then said that she realized that the customer was saying they found a FAKE fingernail in their sandwich and her manager said they thought that an employee named Catherine was to blame and they were going to text her.
Yuck!
Here’s the video.
@kiarah.paige
I had to facetime my manager at the time because i needed to tell someone
Check out what people had to say about it.
One person thinks she’s lying.
Another TikTokker pointed out that she misspoke in the video…
And this viewer shared their own customer story…
That story was all over the place.
I think I lost my appetite…
