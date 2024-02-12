Subway Customer Orders “As Many Olives As Possible” On Her Sub, So The Store Obliged With A Hilariously Large Amount
by Laura Lynott
Did you ever think about never ending olives on your Subway sandwich?
Well, if you did, you’re not alone!
Some people love olives so much they want them on everything and who knew but if you order more on your sandwich, ya might just get your wish.
Olive addict @urlocqlgay showed off in her vital video on TikTok how a Subway staff member fulfilled her wish when she asked for more of those bad boys on her sub.
She said: “So,every time I go to Subway they put like 10 olives on. So, I put ‘as many black olives as you can give me please’ on my order.”
She showed her order receipt to the camera. And beaming she added that a staff member had responded in a note: ‘If I didn’t put enough on, please call…bet olive sandwich.’
She then went to open the sandwich box and told her followers: “I’m scared to open this… OK, already found one black olive.”
She ate it and unwrapped that generous looking sub.
She was delighted at the surprise to see that staffer had really fulfilled his request and the sub was chock full of olives!
Mmm. Olive heaven, right!
Watch the full clip here:
@urlocqlgay
omg @Subway
Here’s what people thought of the olive heavy sub:
The post is getting love.
Banana peppers?!
Ha! So, this is a thing.
Be careful what you wish for!
