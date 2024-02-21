Supervisor Lashes Out On Employee For Doing His Job Correctly, So He Follows Her Instructions And Wastes Everybody’s Time
Most of us have been forced to deal with a jerky boss one time or another.
This man took to Reddit to share his story.
Legal disclaimer – I work for a company that may be better known as CoCost.
Our warehouse management team have narcs on here, and they know my handle from another sub.
I am Member Service, ie the people at the door.
The warehouse grocery store has to check people’s receipts on the way out.
For anyone that has been into one of CoCosts Warehouses knows, all receipts are to be checked for accuracy at the exit.
I am looking to ensure items that may have been left in the cart (TP, PT, water, pop, Dysons, etc) were rung in (Bottom of Buggy-BOB) and for double scans (happens more often than you think).
To me, the bigger sin is a double scan.
In order to to get through the line quicker, the employees are supposed to only skim the receipts and cart.
Now, the past few weeks the employees at Member Service have been advised to “keep the line moving” which, to us MS people, meant BOB and go, with a little extra attention to Self Check Out (SCO) receipts.
When we catch an error, we will normally send them to the Returns Desk which is less than 20 ft away, unless returns is lined up more than 2 members deep, at which point we call Front End for a door audit.
The man did as he was instructed to when facing this problem.
Well, one day during the week prior to Xmas, I caught a cashier double scan mistake. Returns was 4 people deep, so I called for an audit.
By the time the Front End Supervisor got to the door, returns was down to 1 person waiting.
After taking care of the member, the Supervisor proceeded to give me a tongue lashing about wasting her time, the member should have just been sent to returns.
The supervisor was rather rude to the employee for doing his job correctly.
Me: “yeah, well, she would still be waiting because the person still at returns was there when I called”
Supervisor: “just give cashier receipts a look, but be careful about SCO”
Side Note:
1-if exit backs up, the Supes have to come give us a hand
2- by corporate policy, all items in a SCO cart need to be counted
Cue MC – Cashier receipt – only looking for double scans, because the Member should not suffer
SCO receipt – I am counting EVERYTHING!
Not even 5 minutes later, the same Supervisor is back to help me clear the line.
Repeat multiple times over the next 1/2 hour.
Supervisor – “you’re usually better/faster than this!”
Me – “yeah, just following your instructions.”
Supe -Huh?
Me – let cashier receipts go, counting SCO. Not my fault you let members through SCO with 56 items. 😀
