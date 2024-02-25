February 25, 2024 at 4:43 am

Taco Bell Customer Found A Receipt From 2012 And Compared It To Today’s Prices. Result? A Burrito Costs 5 More Dollars Than It Used To.

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@yo_lovelyocean

No doubt about it, food prices have gone up, up, up in recent years.

And a woman who posted a video on TikTok proved this sad fact by comparing a Taco Bell receipt from 2012 to today’s prices.

Source: TikTok/@yo_lovelyocean

She told viewers that the 2012 receipt she found told her that two beefy 5-layer burritos at Taco bell cost $2.59.

That price today?

$7.38.

Source: TikTok/@yo_lovelyocean

Frustrated, she asked viewers, “Can you even get anything for $2.59 from Taco Bell anymore? Like one item. Where we go wrong?”

Good question…

Source: TikTok/@yo_lovelyocean

Take a look at her video.

@yo_lovelyocean

Im so upset. I cant even justify going to #tacobell anymore. #inflation

♬ Love – LovelyOcean

Here’s what people had to say.

This viewer wants to know why she still has the receipt…

Source: TikTok/@yo_lovelyocean

Another person remembers the good old days…

Source: TikTok/@yo_lovelyocean

And this person talked about how cheap Taco Bell used to be…

Source: TikTok/@yo_lovelyocean

Let’s hope those prices come down soon.

Fingers crossed!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter