Taco Bell Customer Found A Receipt From 2012 And Compared It To Today’s Prices. Result? A Burrito Costs 5 More Dollars Than It Used To.
by Matthew Gilligan
No doubt about it, food prices have gone up, up, up in recent years.
And a woman who posted a video on TikTok proved this sad fact by comparing a Taco Bell receipt from 2012 to today’s prices.
She told viewers that the 2012 receipt she found told her that two beefy 5-layer burritos at Taco bell cost $2.59.
That price today?
$7.38.
Frustrated, she asked viewers, “Can you even get anything for $2.59 from Taco Bell anymore? Like one item. Where we go wrong?”
Good question…
Take a look at her video.
@yo_lovelyocean
Im so upset. I cant even justify going to #tacobell anymore. #inflation
Here’s what people had to say.
This viewer wants to know why she still has the receipt…
Another person remembers the good old days…
And this person talked about how cheap Taco Bell used to be…
Let’s hope those prices come down soon.
Fingers crossed!
If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.